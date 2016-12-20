Welcome to the new www.mikroe.com and shop.mikroe.com.

Both the website and shop are now optimized for phones and tablets. Read tutorials and stories on the go. Look for dev tools to speed up your projects while you commute or wait in line. Quickly show something to a fellow engineer at a meeting.

The website now gives an overview of everything we do. From daily announcements to a showcase of product lines. Think of it as a showroom. Browse it to get an idea of how and which products match your needs.

To find specific items, go to the shop. The new platform brings a faster and better service. Here are few things you can do.

– Search and filter products by relevant categories including price range

– Add multiple products to your cart with a single click of a button (convenient to filter out and order multiple click boards with modules from different vendors, for example)

– Compare two or more products by specifications.

– Write and read product reviews

All those features make it faster to research and decide on which product will best solve your current embedded development needs.

We hope you will appreciate the improvement. For us, this is an important milestone. The updated platform will allow us to continually improve and perfect your daily mikroe experience. Also, you can let us know what you think right here. Stroll through the website and shop then comment on this post.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika