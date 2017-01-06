Boosting your projects is going to be super easy and fun from now on — click BoosterPack 2 has just been released. It’s a great way to start this year.

Click BoosterPack 2

Click BoosterPack 2 is an add-on board for LaunchPads™ from Texas Instruments. It has two mikroBUS™ sockets onboard. You can add new functionality to your projects in no time.

Choosing your click boards

Considering that we have more than 250 click boards available the only limitation is going to be how far you can stretch your imagination. Add sensors, motor control click boards, displays or biomedical clicks. The choice is up to you.

A device like this, paired up with the LaunchPad™, is part of a larger trend going on in the world today — simplifying the development process.

The definition of “boost” is to act in a way that brings help and encouragement. It certainly looks like an appropriate name for a product that helps you improve your projects.

In case you are not yet familiar with the Texas Instruments LaunchPad™ range, you can check out their official page.

For more information about the click BoosterPack 2 visit our product page.

