Remember all those seven segment calculators that we all had in school? Everyone was trying to write letters on them. Somehow that type of display is a thing that people see around themselves all the time, but don’t notice.

But you are bound to notice our newest click. UT-M 7-SEG R click has two small seven segment displays, in red color.

UT-M 7-SEG R click

UT-M 7-SEG R click carries two SMD ultra thin LED 7-SEG displays and the MAX6969 constant-current LED driver from Maxim Integrated. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface.

The digit height on each display is 7.62mm – small enough for digital clock projects, or temperature sensor applications, calendars, vending machines and more.

The popularity of calculators

After some research, it turns out there are a lot of people who are enthusiastic about calculators. There is even a website dedicated to their history. You can check out the timeline on this page.

