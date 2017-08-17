Today we have a new click board™ with a dual seven segment display, in bright red – UT-L 7-SEG R click.

UT-L 7-SEG R click

UT-L 7-SEG R click carries two SMD ultra thin (3.1mm) LED 7-SEG displays and the MAX6969 constant-current LED driver from Maxim Integrated. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface.

The MAX6969 allows you to connect multiple click boards™ in case your project needs more than two seven segment displays.

