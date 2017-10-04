Our newest click board™ is an I2C low-power, high accuracy, wide range temperature sensor that is going to complete your next project – Thermo 6 click.

Do you need ambient temperature measurement in your application? Why is ambient temperature important? And what exactly is ambient temperature? Here are all the answers.

From the Sahara to the Antartic

The terminology may sound fancy, but ambient temperature is simply the current air temperature. The average temperature of the air that surrounds us, whether it’s in a room or in a forest. Good thing our click board™ can be placed on a battery-powered clicker 2 development board and hung on a tree, or in your living room. The choice is up to you.

The sensor onboard the Thermo 6 click had the operating temperature range from -55°C to +150°C. With that sort of range, you can use in on any part of the planet, from the Sahara desert to the Antartic.

Did you know that the coldest temperature recorded on the Antartic was -89.6°C. It’s clear that our click board™ can handle summer temperatures up there. We are still working on winter Antartic versions.

You can utilize it in all sorts of small battery powered equipment, IoT projects that need accurate temperature measurements, industrial tools, etc.

For more information about the Thermo 6 click, visit the product page.

