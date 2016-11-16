Terms and Conditions of Sale

(a) The Company warrants that (subject to the other provisions of these Conditions) on delivery the Products shall (i) be of satisfactory quality within the meaning of the relevant Serbian regulation pertaining to contracts for Purchasers that are not Customers, and (ii) be of satisfactory quality within the meaning of the relevant Serbian regulation pertaining to customer protection for Customers (“saobraznost”).

(b) The Purchaser:

(i.) remains responsible for satisfying itself that the Products ordered are appropriate to the end product into which the Products are to be incorporated or for the use intended for the Products and for ensuring that the terms of its order and any accompanying specification are complete and accurate; and

(ii.) hereby undertakes to comply with such instructions as may be issued by the Company from time to time concerning any safety precautions or other measures required to be taken in order to ensure that the Products do not cause damage or injury to any person (including the Purchaser) or his property, and in the event that such Products are resold by the Purchaser, the Purchaser shall bring such instructions to the attention of the buyer thereof. Notwithstanding any indemnification conditions stipulated herein, the Purchaser shall indemnify the Company against any liability arising out of or in connection with the Purchaser’s failure to comply with its obligation in this condition 9(b)(ii), such indemnity to survive termination of the Contract

(c) No verbal statement or written representation made by any employee or agent of the Company at any time prior to any quotation or Contract shall be a term of such a quotation and/ or such Contract or deemed to be an inducement or collateral contract pursuant to which the Purchaser relied on such a quotation or entered into such Contract.

(d) The Company shall not be liable for a breach of the warranty in condition 9(a) unless:

(i.) the Purchaser gives written notice of the defect to the Companywithin the deadlines provided by the applicable Serbian laws; and

(ii.) the Company is given a reasonable opportunity after receiving the notice of examining such Products and the Purchaser (if asked to do so by the Company) returns such Products to the Company’s place of business at the Company’s cost for the examination to take place there.

(e) If the Purchaser fails to give notice of a rejection in accordance with condition 9(d)(i), it shall be deemed to have accepted such Products

(f) The Company shall not be liable for a breach of the warranty in condition 9(a) if:

(i.) the Purchaser makes any further use of such Products after giving such notice; or

(ii.) the defect arises because the Purchaser failed to follow the Company’s verbal or written instructions as to the storage, installation, use or maintenance of the Products or (if there are none) good trade practice; or

(iii.) the Purchaser alters or repairs such Products without the written consent of the Company.

(g) Subject to condition 9(d) and condition 9(f), if any of the Products do not conform with the warranty in condition 9(a) the Company shall at its option repair or replace such Products (or the defective part) or refund the price of such Products at the pro rata Contract rate provided that, if the Company so requests, the Purchaser shall, at the Company’s expense, return the Products or the part of such Products which is defective to the Company.

(h) If the Company complies with condition 9(g) it shall have no further liability for a breach of the warranty in condition 9(a) in respect of such Products.

(i) The Customer is entitled to return a purchased Product within 14 days of delivery without stating a reason for such return. In order to practice such right, the Customer shall submit to the Company a request for a Return Form available at the Company website.

(j) Condition 9 (i) shall, in addition to all reasons of exclusion of such Customer’s right given by relevant Serbian law, not apply, and the Customer shall not be entitled to return any Product labelled by the Company as “software” in the following events:

(i.) the Customer is delivered a Product, which is digital content labelled by the Company as software in original Company package protected by a seal or other means of protection (all such means: the “seal”) which seal ensures the utilization of such software is impossible without the removal, alteration or damaging of such seal, and the Customer removes, alters or damages such seal. The Customer receiving such package hereby irrevocably represents that is fully aware that such removal, alteration or damaging of the seal prevents it from using its right to return the software in line with condition 9(i) hereof and relevant Serbian or other jurisdiction allowing for such right; and/or

(ii.) The Customer is delivered a Product, which is digital content labelled by the Company as software by means of downloading from the Company online selling facilities (for avoidance of doubt, this shall mean any delivery except delivery stipulated in condition 9 (j) i.) and the Customers enters the registration code provided by the Company, which registration code is a requirement for the utilization of such software. The Customer downloading such Product hereby irrevocably represents that is fully aware that entering of the registration code provided by the Company and in line with Company instructions, prevents it from using its right to return the software in line with condition 9(i) hereof and relevant Serbian or other jurisdiction allowing for such right.