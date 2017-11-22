Tamper click bannner

Buttons and switches are a part of almost every application today. A great button follows these rules: it’s easy to spot, you know how to use it and it’s fun to press it – just like on Tamper click, the newest addition in our human-machine interface range of click boards™.

Tamper click carries a 2mm detection switch at the top part of the board. The click board™ is also equipped with an RC filter that minimizes the bouncing effect. So, really, the click is most suitable for a contact detection applications.

By now, you’re probably used to seeing our team in action with the click boards™. Unfortunately, to watch them having fun the Tamper click you’ll have to wait for tomorrow. We have a little surprise for you! Stay tuned and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

For more information about the Tamper click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika

Products mentioned
