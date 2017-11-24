Right after the release of Tamper click, we proudly present Tamper 2 click.

The click contains a levered D2HW-A221D switch by Omron, which outputs signal in both positions – pressed and released. Switches of this kind are widely used; the most common use of the Tamper 2 click is door opening or closing detection, detecting the end of travel of a linear actuator, a Morse code input device, etc.

As promised, today we have a little surprise for you. We’re giving you a video with not one, but two of our newest click boards™. Watch Voja as he tampers with our Tampers and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

For more information about Tamper 2 click, visit the product page.

