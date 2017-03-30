SPIRIT click — a name that makes you think we are turning into Ghostbusters. Has the theme song already started playing in your mind? The truth of the matter is that we are not that good at ghost banishing. But what we are good at is wireless communication click boards™, and this newest one is in the sub-GHz category.

SPIRIT click

SPIRIT click carries the SP1ML 868MHz ultra low-power RF module. The board is designed to use 3.3V power supply and 3.3V or 5V I/O voltage levels. It communicates with the target MCU over UART interface, with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: PWM, RST, CS.

The onboard module has an integrated antenna and crystal.

Sub-GHz and IoT

The 2.4GHz band is getting really crowded with WiFi and Bluetooth and other wireless communication protocols, so the sub-GHz spectrum looks like a great alternative for the IoT world. The smart devices could cover a larger range in this less crowded band. You could cover your entire house or an entire building, or even larger areas.

For example, in a point-to-point architecture small amounts of data from some sensor could travel to the main control device with a minimal power consumption and long range.

