Potentials of renewable energy sources have been recognized and exploited for some time now but not nearly enough. We’ve decided to join in and the result is our brand new Solar energy click.

Clean, without environmental effects, and affordable! Those are the main benefits of solar energy. The only downside is the fact that the amount of sunlight depends on location, weather conditions, and time of day and year. But if you are currently in the southern hemisphere, you have absolutely nothing to worry about.

The click carries the Texas Instruments BQ25570 – a nano-power high-efficiency boost charger and buck converter device, designed to work with very low power energy harvesting elements, such as the photovoltaic and thermoelectric generators.

Take a look how Biljana and Voja are utilizing the click. Let’s just say that they are putting the sculpture on our back lawn to good use. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch more click per minute adventures.

