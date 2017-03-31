Friends from NXP sent us another video shot at this year’s Embedded World. Saleem Kala, Wireless Connectivity Application Engineer, walks us through the smart factory demo that was featured at NXP’s booth.

It’s an effective demonstration of how wireless technologies like NFC and ZigBee can be used to improve business intelligence in factories of the future.

The use case shows how factory equipment can be made context aware — adjusting the interface language and dashboard depending on who checks in with an NFC card. The versatile NFC reader does double-duty to read off data from additional equipment, in this case, a pressure sensor.

While making the work experience more convenient for the staff, the system also gathers data — who used the equipment, when, and for which purpose. This type of data can be sent to cloud servers for analysis and intelligence gathering

Under the hood, the system proposed here uses three ZigBee modules connected to each other to drive the RGB LED user interface and several analog gauges.

