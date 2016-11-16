The regular licensing model for MikroElektronika software works best for individual users. If you run a two-person team, a whole R&D department, or teach a class, the Site License is a better solution. It allows you to own, manage and deploy multiple single licenses, with some major benefits:
Affordable: Instead of buying multiple licenses at regular price, we will quote a special discounted price. Schools and universities will get the best deals.
Flexible: With the Site license, individual licenses are not tied to individual computers/users. In other words, you don’t have to buy a compiler license for each person who will use it. The number of licenses you own only defines how many compiler copies can be in active use at the same time. You control who has access.
Here's How It Works
- Once you purchase a given number of compilers, we will send you the installation for the Site License Manager (available for Windows and Linux). It’s an application that runs a server from your computer.
- Enter the Site License activation key in the License Manager application
- To give members of your team/class access, simply share IP address and/or PORT number of the Site License server (visible from within the application)
- To activate their compiler, members of your class/team connect to the server by entering the IP address and PORT number you gave them.
- Once an individual user finishes his work session, the user slot becomes available again.
Site License Inquiry
Clicking on Submit will open a Support Ticket which will be assigned to the person who can best deal with the issue in question. You will immediately receive an automated response message and will be able to monitor communication thread through our Support Center.