Site License Inquiry

The regular licensing model for MikroElektronika software works best for individual users. If you run a two-person team, a whole R&D department, or teach a class, the Site License is a better solution. It allows you to own, manage and deploy multiple single licenses, with some major benefits:

Affordable: Instead of buying multiple licenses at regular price, we will quote a special discounted price. Schools and universities will get the best deals.

Flexible: With the Site license, individual licenses are not tied to individual computers/users. In other words, you don’t have to buy a compiler license for each person who will use it. The number of licenses you own only defines how many compiler copies can be in active use at the same time. You control who has access.