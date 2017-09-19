An easy way to ensure your data stays safe is our newest product – Secure 2 click.

Secure 2 click

Secure 2 click carries the ATAES132A, a cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. Secure 2 click communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI and I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

The ATAES132A is the first device in a family of high-security Serial EEPROMs using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) cryptographic algorithm. It provides 32Kb of EEPROM user data memory, sixteen 128-bit Key Registers, sixteen high-endurance monotonic EEPROM Counters, factory unique Die Identification Numbers, and a Configuration Memory.

For more information about Secure 2 click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned