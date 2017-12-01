Extremely accurate and reliable click for extreme temperatures – RTD click.

Resistance temperature detectors

Resistance thermometers or resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), are sensors with a resistor that alters resistance values as its temperature changes and they are used to measure temperature. For many years they’ve been used in industrial and laboratory conditions and are considered to be very accurate and stable.

RTD elements consist of a length of fine coiled wire, made from a pure material (typically platinum), wrapped around a ceramic or glass core. Since the element itself is usually quite fragile it is often placed inside a protective probe.

RTD probes are commonly used to measure a range of temperatures between −200°C and 500°C, but the exact value depends on the specific probes used.

RTD click

RTD click is based on MAX31865 resistance to digital converter from Maxim Integrated, optimized for platinum resistance temperature detectors. The click uses the PT100 type platinum probe for temperature measurement. There are four screw terminals on the board, so different PT100 probe types can be used with this design. This click board™ can work with 2, 3 or 4-wire PT100 probe types.

