Don’t let the twisted design of the click board™ twist your perception, RS485 2 click is intended for high-speed bidirectional data communication on multipoint bus transmission lines.

RS485 2 click

RS485 2 click carries the MAX3471 half-duplex transceiver intended for lithium battery-powered RS-485/RS-422 applications. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: PWN, CS.

The MAX3471 draws only 1.6µA (typical) supply current from a 3.6V supply with the receiver enabled and the driver disabled.

RS485 click boards™ in the shop

You can go ahead and check out the other RS485 click boards™ we have:

RS485 click 5V – carries the ADM485 differential line transceiver from Analog Devices. It is designed for balanced data transmission and complies with EIA standards RS-485 and RS-422. The click is designed to run on a 5V power supply.

RS485 click 3.3V – carries the SN65HVD12 half-duplex, RS-485 transceiver from Texas Instruments.

RS485 Isolator click – an RS485 communication isolator, and carries the ADM2682EBRIZ, a 5 kV rms signal and power isolated RS-485 transceiver.

RS485 communication

RS485 communication has really good network topology. Which is probably the reason why it is a favorite amongst developers when they are working on data acquisition and control apps. RS485 has the ability to work with multiple transmitters and receivers in one network.

