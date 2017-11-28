Do you need a device that sends small amounts of data over a long distance, like in a long distance relationship? Don’t worry, we have a click board™ prepared – RS485 3 click.

The click board™ is intended to be used as a transceiver between a UART interface and RS422/RS485 communication bus.

RS485 3 click

RS485 3 click uses SN65HVD31DR, a tri-state differential line driver and differential input line receiver.

RS485 3 click can be used for controlling various building automation systems, light controllers, sensors and many small embedded devices that can all share the same bus, which can stretch up to 254 nodes and up to 1200m in length.

RS485 click boards™ in the shop

You can go ahead and check out the other RS485 click boards™ we have:

RS485 click 5V – carries the ADM485 differential line transceiver from Analog Devices. It is designed for balanced data transmission and complies with EIA standards RS-485 and RS-422. The click is designed to run on a 5V power supply.

RS485 click 3.3V – carries the SN65HVD12 half-duplex, RS-485 transceiver from Texas Instruments.

RS485 Isolator click – an RS485 communication isolator, and carries the ADM2682EBRIZ, a 5 kV rms signal and power isolated RS-485 transceiver.

RS485 2 click – carries the MAX3471 half-duplex transceiver intended for lithium battery-powered RS-485/RS-422 applications.

For more information about RS485 3 click, visit the product page.

