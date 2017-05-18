As the world of smart connected devices grows so does the Bluetooth standard. Two of our newest click boads – RN4870 click and RN4871 click – carry a Bluetooth® 4.2 module from Microchip.

RN4870 click and RN4871 click

RN4870 click carries the RN4870 Bluetooth® 4.2 low energy module from Microchip. RN4871 click carries the RN4871 module, Bluetooth® 4.2 as well. Both modules contain an integral ceramic chip antenna.

The click boards are designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. Both click boards use ASCII Command Interface over UART for communication with target microcontroller.

Bluetooth Low Energy and IoT

Sensors, gas meters, light switches, and other smart devices sending small amounts of data – all these devices need to be connected to the cloud. Thankfully, BLE has very low power consumption. No more drained batteries and devices shutting down.

RN4870 click has the average current consumption of 0.23mA in standby mode and 2.77mA when data transmission is in progress. You can start designing an IoT project without worrying about the battery.

