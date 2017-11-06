In the Eastern tradition, Qi is the Chinese word meaning life energy, or life spirit, a vital force that flows through all living things. In electronics, Qi charging is an open interface standard, based on electromagnetic induction between planar coils, released in 2008. It represents a wireless power transfer that uses inductive charging.

For better Qi flow you can always do some Qi energy exercises and for Qi charging, you can use our newest click board™ – Qi Receiver click.

When it comes to Qi wireless charging, you’ll need two things – a charger that transmits power, and a receiver that collects the power and charges the targeted device.

Qi Receiver click is based on the P9025AC 5W Qi wireless power receiver integrated circuit, with the advanced Foreign Object Detection (FOD) feature. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V. It communicates with the targeted microcontroller over I2C interface.

To see a practical example of the click usage check our newest YouTube clip from the series click per minute.

For more information about the Qi Receiver click, visit the product page.

