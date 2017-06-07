Your favorite IoT development platform is spreading its wings, and moving towards some new territories. It’s really thrilling to watch the progress and growth Hexiwear has achieved. From the beginnings of the Kickstarter campaign to being a five-time award winning development kit. Today, we’re here to announce a new achievement.

Hexiwear officially supported by Zerynth

As of now, Hexiwear is supported by Zerynth and programmable in Python. Our own goal of making products that save your time and allow you to move from prototype to production faster is matched by Zerynth.

If you want to start using Hexiwear with Zerynth Studio, you’ll need the Hexiwear Docking station, to connect the device to your PC.

Python is an easy-to-use programming language, liked by beginners in the field. Zerynth Studio uses it for designing applications in the IoT field. Python was made to be optimized for code readability, so you can write clear code, both for smaller projects and the ones on the larger scale.

Hexiwear and its low power consumption fit this IoT design idea perfectly. The power-efficient Kinetis K64F microcontroller, with the ARM® Cortex®-M4 core and 1024KB of Flash memory, is the engine behind it.

Click here to see the Zerynth post. There you’ll find a code example for Hexiwear you can use.

For more information about Hexiwear, visit the official page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

