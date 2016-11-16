Your privacy is important to MikroElektronika. So we’ve developed a Privacy Policy that covers how we collect, use, disclose, transfer, and store your information. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with our privacy practices and let us know if you have any questions.
Privacy Policy
Collection and Use of Personal Information
Personal information is data related to any person which can be used to uniquely identify or contact a single person.
We are hereby informing you on our Privacy Policy terms and conditions pursuant to the Law on Personal Data Protection of the Republic of Serbia (the Law).
You may be asked to provide your personal information anytime you are in contact with MikroElektronika. MikroElektronika may use your information to provide and improve our products, services, content, and advertising, customize your interactions with us, which is all in consistency with this Privacy Policy. Whenever we use your personal information, we process it and store it to our databases. Moreover, we established the records that contain information on the whole process of how we use your personal information (our databases, types and methods of processing and storing information etc.). In case of change of any of the information in our records, we will update such records within 15 (fifteen) days from the day such change occurred. It is up to your personal discretion whether you will provide us with your personal information as described below or not.
If you are subject to any unauthorized processing of information, within the meaning of the Law, and which is against terms and conditions provided in this Privacy Policy, you are entitled to protect your rights before the competent authorities.
What personal information we collect
When you create MikroElektronika username, register your products, purchase a product, download a software update, or participate in an online survey, we may collect a variety of information related to our business and marketing activities, including your name, mailing address, phone number, email address and contact preferences. All the information we collect are recorded in our databases and records.
Except for information transferred to us in subject and form as defined in this Privacy Policy, or if otherwise agreed with you in a separate legal document, any other technical information submitted to MikroElektronika such as designs, ideas or data that you submit to or post on our sites by any means and for any purpose, shall be considered and treated by MikroElektronika as non-confidential and non-proprietary.
How and why we use your personal information
- The personal information we collect allows us to keep you posted on MikroElektronika’s latest product announcements, software updates, and upcoming events. It also helps us to improve our services, content, and advertising. If you don’t want to be on our mailing list, you can opt out anytime by updating your preferences.
- We also use personal information to help us develop, deliver, and improve our products, services, content, and advertising.
- From time to time, we may use your personal information to send important notices, such as communications about purchases and changes to our terms, conditions, and policies as well as responds to your requests. Because this information is important to your commercial interaction with MikroElektronika, you may not opt out of receiving these communications.
- We may also use personal information for internal purposes such as auditing, data analysis, and research to improve MikroElektronika products, services, and customer communications.
- If you enter into a sweepstake, contest, or similar promotion we may use the information you provide to administer those programs.
Collection and Use of Non-Personal Information
We also collect non-personal information – data in a form that does not permit direct association with any specific individual. We may collect, use, transfer, and disclose non-personal information for any purpose. The following is the examples of non-personal information that we collect and how we may use it:
- We collect information regarding customer activities on our website. This information is aggregated through Google Analytics service and used to help us provide more useful information to our customers and to understand which parts of our website, products, and services are of most interest. Aggregated data is considered non-personal information for the purposes of this Privacy Policy.
If we do combine non-personal information with personal information the combined information will be treated as personal information for as long as it remains combined.
Cookies and Other Technologies
MikroElektronika website, online services, interactive applications, email messages, and advertisements may use “cookies” and other technologies such as pixel tags and web beacons. These technologies help us better understand user behavior, tell us which parts of our website people have visited, and facilitate and measure the effectiveness of advertisements and web searches. We treat information collected by cookies and other technologies as non-personal information. However, to the extent that Internet Protocol (IP) addresses or similar identifiers are considered personal information by local law, we also treat these identifiers as personal information. Similarly, to the extent that non-personal information is combined with personal information, we treat the combined information as personal information for the purposes of this Privacy Policy.
MikroElektronika uses cookies and other technologies in mobile advertising services to control the number of times you see a given ad, deliver ads that relate to your interests, and measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns.
MikroElektronika also uses cookies and other technologies to remember personal information when you use our website, online services, and applications. Our goal in these cases is to make your experience with MikroElektronika more convenient and personal. For example, knowing your first name lets us welcome you the next time you visit the MikroElektronika Online Store. Knowing your country and language – and if you are an educator, your school – helps us provide a customized and more useful shopping experience. Knowing someone using your computer or device has shopped for a certain product or used a particular service helps us make our advertising and email communications more relevant to your interests. And knowing your contact information helps us provide you with better customer service.
If you want to disable cookies please note that certain features of the MikroElektronika website will not be available once cookies are disabled.
As is true of most websites, we gather some information automatically and store it in log files. This information includes Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, browser type and language, Internet service provider (ISP), referring and exit pages, operating system, date/time stamp, and clickstream data.
We use this information to understand and analyze trends, to administer the site, to learn about user behavior on the site, and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole. MikroElektronika may use this information in our marketing and advertising services.
In some of our email messages, we use a “click-through URL” linked to content on the MikroElektronika website. When customers click one of these URLs, they pass through a separate web server before arriving at the destination page on our website. We track this click-through data to help us determine interest in particular topics and measure the effectiveness of our customer communications. If you prefer not to be tracked in this way, you should not click text or graphic links in the email messages.
Disclosure to Third Parties
When you purchase a MikroElektronika product, you authorize MikroElektronika to exchange the information you provide during the purchase process to carry out service (such as delivery couriers). Personal information will only be shared by MikroElektronika to provide (or improve) our products, services and advertising; it will not be shared with third parties for their marketing purposes. Even though we constantly undertake all necessary actions to protect your personal information when transferred to third parties as described below, we are not responsible for any breach of privacy policies made by those third parties.
Service Providers
MikroElektronika shares personal information with companies who provide services such as information processing, fulfilling customer orders, delivering products to you, managing and enhancing customer data, providing customer service, assessing your interest in our products and services, and conducting customer research or satisfaction surveys. These companies are obligated to protect your information and may be located wherever MikroElektronika operates. In any event, if your personal information is transferred outside of your residence country, such transfer of information will be executed in accordance with the law.
Other disclosure of information
It may be necessary – by laws, legal process, litigation, and/or requests from public and governmental authorities within or outside your country of residence – for MikroElektronika to disclose your personal information. We may also disclose information about you if we determine that for purposes of national security, law enforcement, or other issues of public importance, disclosure is necessary or appropriate.
We may also disclose information about you if we determine that disclosure is reasonably necessary to enforce our terms and conditions or protect our operations or users. Additionally, in the event of a reorganization, merger, or sale we may transfer any and all personal information we collect to the relevant third party.
Your Consent
Please note that by providing us with your personal information and using the sites, you grant consent to processing and use of your personal information for the above purposes. In addition, you also consent to disclosure of your personal information to third parties as described above, and that are placed in countries or jurisdictions with different level of privacy protection. We ensure you that transfer of your personal information to third parties above is made to the countries who are signatories of relevant EU conventions on personal data protection, and where not, relevant documents have been signed, or will be sign, if necessary and reasonable, so that your information remains protected.
Finally, you may always withdraw your consent for our processing and use of your personal information, in written or electronic form to the address provided below in item 8. of this Privacy Policy, in which case, we shall be entitled to claim potential losses pursuant to relevant laws.
Protection of Personal Information
MikroElektronika takes precautions — including administrative, technical, and physical measures — to safeguard your personal information against loss, theft, and misuse, as well as against unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction.
MikroElektronika online services such as the MikroElektronika Online Store use Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption on all web pages where personal information is collected. To make purchases from these services, you must use an SSL-enabled browser such as Safari, Firefox, or Internet Explorer. Doing so protects the confidentiality of your personal information while it’s transmitted over the Internet.
When you use some MikroElektronika products, services, or applications or post on a MikroElektronika forum, chat room, or social networking service, the personal information you share is visible to other users and can be read, collected, or used by them. You are responsible for the personal information you choose to submit in these instances. For example, if you list your name and email address in a forum posting, that information is public. Please take care when using these features.
Integrity and Retention of Personal Information
MikroElektronika makes it easy for you to keep your personal information accurate, complete, and up to date. We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by Law.
Access to Personal Information
You can help ensure that your contact information and preferences are accurate, complete, and up to date by logging in to your account at Login page. For other personal information, you are entitled to the following rights:
You can request the notification regarding any of your personal information we have been processing and using, within the limits of Law, and we will respond to your request within 15 (fifteen) days from the day we received such request.
You can request access to your personal information which includes right to review, read, listen or to make notes of your information, as well as to request a copy of any of your personal information, and we will respond to your request within 30 (thirty) days from the day we received such request.
As result of your access, you can request that we modify, correct the data if it is inaccurate, update it, or delete the data if MikroElektronika is not required to retain it by Law or for legitimate business purposes, in which case we will respond to your request within 15 (days) from the day we received such request. If the request for deletion of your data is in accordance with this Privacy Policy and relevant laws, but the technical incapacity prevents us from deleting data or acting upon your request would require disproportionately high amounts of our time and resources, we ensure you that such data shall be marked and processing of such data shall be suspended until the technical conditions for its deletion are met.
Please note, that all your notification, access, correction, copy or deletion requests can be made through the Privacy Contact Form, while mikroElektornika may accept your verbal requests too, when such requests are according to our discretion cost-efficient.
We kindly inform you that we may decline to process requests that are unreasonably repetitive, require disproportionate technical effort, prevents us from governing our everyday business activities, jeopardize the privacy of others or national and commercial interests and security of your country of residence, are extremely impractical, or for which access is not otherwise required by Law.
Children
We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If we learn that we have collected the personal information of a child under 13 we will take steps to delete the information as soon as possible.
Privacy Questions
If you have any questions or concerns about MikroElektronika Privacy Policy or data processing, please contact us.
MikroElektronika may update its Privacy Policy from time to time. When we change the policy in a material way, a notice will be posted on our website along with the updated Privacy Policy.
MikroElektronika d.o.o. Beograd, Batajnicki drum 23, Belgrade, 11186, Serbia, EUROPE, corporate registry number: 20490918, TIN: 105917343
Copyright © 2001–2016 MikroElektronika. All Rights Reserved.
Last updated: November, 2015