Personal information is data related to any person which can be used to uniquely identify or contact a single person.

We are hereby informing you on our Privacy Policy terms and conditions pursuant to the Law on Personal Data Protection of the Republic of Serbia (the Law).

You may be asked to provide your personal information anytime you are in contact with MikroElektronika. MikroElektronika may use your information to provide and improve our products, services, content, and advertising, customize your interactions with us, which is all in consistency with this Privacy Policy. Whenever we use your personal information, we process it and store it to our databases. Moreover, we established the records that contain information on the whole process of how we use your personal information (our databases, types and methods of processing and storing information etc.). In case of change of any of the information in our records, we will update such records within 15 (fifteen) days from the day such change occurred. It is up to your personal discretion whether you will provide us with your personal information as described below or not.

If you are subject to any unauthorized processing of information, within the meaning of the Law, and which is against terms and conditions provided in this Privacy Policy, you are entitled to protect your rights before the competent authorities.

What personal information we collect

When you create MikroElektronika username, register your products, purchase a product, download a software update, or participate in an online survey, we may collect a variety of information related to our business and marketing activities, including your name, mailing address, phone number, email address and contact preferences. All the information we collect are recorded in our databases and records.

Except for information transferred to us in subject and form as defined in this Privacy Policy, or if otherwise agreed with you in a separate legal document, any other technical information submitted to MikroElektronika such as designs, ideas or data that you submit to or post on our sites by any means and for any purpose, shall be considered and treated by MikroElektronika as non-confidential and non-proprietary.

How and why we use your personal information