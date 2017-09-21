Measure the energy consumption with our newest click – PAC1934 click.

The click enables energy monitoring with integration periods from 1ms to 36 hours.

PAC1934 click

PAC1934 click carries the PAC1934 four channel DC power/energy monitor from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over an I2C interface.

