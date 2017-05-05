MikroElektronika News
Click boards
Matrix RGB click – how to drive the 64×64 pixel size display panel
A couple of weeks ago we surprised you with a Learn article on how to use Matrix RGB click and Hexiwear to drive a 64x64 pixel size...
Click boards
MCP2517FD click — instant CAN connectivity
Modern cars are full of microcontrollers and sophisticated technology. The CAN network protocol is the most commonly used network for communication between electronics inside vehicles. MCP2517FD click...
Click boards
LEM click — measuring AC and DC current with speed up to 200 KHz
LEM click can measure both AC and DC current. The click uses a current transducer based on the Hall effect. LEM click LEM click carries the LTS 6-NP current...
Releases
Intel® Joule™ click SHIELD + with four mikroBUS™ sockets
Double your expandability with Intel® Joule™ click SHIELD + for Intel® Joule™ Expansion Board. It's the sequel to the Intel Joule click SHIELD we released a month ago. Think...
Click boards
RN4678 click – Bluetooth® 4.2 with Secure AES128 Encryption
The sixth Bluetooth® click in our wireless connectivity range is here — RN4678 click. The low power consumption module onboard the click makes it uniquely suited for the...
Hexiwear
Hexiwear featured in Elektor magazine
The Internet of Things seems to be growing both as a concept and as a reality with each new day. There was a time when you had...
Hexiwear
Hexiwear projects on hackster.io you need to see
Hackster.io is one of the best and largest online platforms hardware development, education, and design. Most likely you have heard of it and visited it many times....
Click boards
I2C Isolator 2 click – carrying ADM3260 dual I2C isolator
Right after SPI Isolator click we have another click board™ for isolation — I2C Isolator 2 click. The click provides I2C lines and power isolation for slave...
Hexiwear
Hexiwear is going on tour
Hexiwear has gotten more and more popular with time, but it has acquired rock star status as of late. It’s going on tour with Avnet. The NXP®...
Click boards
4G LTE click — carrying the LARA-R2 module from u-blox
As you may have noticed all the u-blox modules we have on our click boards™ have rather lovely girl names – like NINA on the BLE3 click,...