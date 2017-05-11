After PIC, dsPIC and FT90x compilers, it’s time for the AVR compilers for mikroC, mikroBasic, and mikroPascal to get integrated Visual TFT. So, from now on you can design, code, debug, and program in one place.

This new version of the compilers supports 10 new MCUs. You can see the full list on the Software Roadmap page.

Visual TFT

The Visual TFT interface is easy to use, with drag and drop visual elements you’ll make amazing graphic interfaces in no time.

Just like with previous compilers you switch between compiler and Visual TFT mode by pressing F12 on your keyboard. The compiler will automatically generate the code in the background. Like a secret agent, working undercover to create the code you need for the visual elements.

Our plan to have all the compilers with integrated Visual TFT is right on track.

New view in the Project Manager tree and more

We have added a new view option to the Project Manager to support displaying complex project sub tree.

Take a look at some of the other improvements:

The Export Project now exports the whole folder structure.

Clean Project Folder now cleans the whole folder structure. You can also clean by selecting the type of files you want to delete.

The bootloader application now has automatic hardware recognition feature.

Forum poll request granted

Based on all your votes we have made the following improvements:

Added external reference to all ADC libraries

Added timeout in all TWI(I2C) libraries

Let us know in the comment section what new features and improvements you would like to see in our compilers. Or let us know in the Forum post. You can vote for the top 3 features.

AVRFlash 2.20

AVRFlash has gotten support for additional 12 MCUs:

ATmega328 ATmega168PB ATmega324PB ATtiny87 ATmega328PB ATtiny167 ATmega32U4 ATtiny441 ATmega48PB ATtiny841 ATmega88PB ATtiny828 1 2 3 4 5 6 ATmega328 ATmega168PB ATmega324PB ATtiny87 ATmega328PB ATtiny167 ATmega32U4 ATtiny441 ATmega48PB ATtiny841 ATmega88PB ATtiny828

