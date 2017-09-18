We have a new battery in the shop – a Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 190mAh with JST-SHR-02V-S connector.

If your devices require mobility, it’s best to have a long-lasting energy source. Therefore, Li-Polymer Battery, an autonomous and stable source of power is the perfect solution for you.

Nominal voltage 3.7V

Great capacity 190mAH, long-lasting

JST-SHR-02V-S connector

Compact design (24.5 x 23.5 x 4.2mm)

Weight: approx. 4.5g

Stable operation and an excellent performance curve

For more information about the battery, see the product page.

