We have a new battery in the shop – a Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 190mAh with JST-SHR-02V-S connector.

If your devices require mobility, it’s best to have a long-lasting energy source. Therefore, Li-Polymer Battery, an autonomous and stable source of power is the perfect solution for you.

  • Nominal voltage 3.7V
  • Great capacity 190mAH, long-lasting
  • JST-SHR-02V-S connector
  • Compact design (24.5 x 23.5 x 4.2mm)
  • Weight: approx. 4.5g
  • Stable operation and an excellent performance curve

For more information about the battery, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika

Products mentioned
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+