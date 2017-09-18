We have a new battery in the shop – a Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 190mAh with JST-SHR-02V-S connector.
If your devices require mobility, it’s best to have a long-lasting energy source. Therefore, Li-Polymer Battery, an autonomous and stable source of power is the perfect solution for you.
- Nominal voltage 3.7V
- Great capacity 190mAH, long-lasting
- JST-SHR-02V-S connector
- Compact design (24.5 x 23.5 x 4.2mm)
- Weight: approx. 4.5g
- Stable operation and an excellent performance curve
For more information about the battery, see the product page.
