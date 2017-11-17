Building LED lighting tailored to your needs can be complicated if you don’t have the voltage set to a stable level. With the holidays coming, we know that most of those projects are intended for decoration. A DIY Christmas three with a string of colorful LEDs and you’ll be the hit of the neighborhood.

LED driver 2 click, the newest click in our store, is the part you’re missing in this story. The click board™ carries a 1MHz voltage synchronous boost LED constant current regulator from Microchip.

The click board™ will keep the voltage level constant so that the LED or the LED strip you are using shines just the way you want it.

You can power your LEDs in two ways: either from an external voltage, via the screw terminal at the top of the click board™ or from the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information about LED driver 2 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

