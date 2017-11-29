From now on you can run our click boards™ in Atmel START. Microchip has added quick-start middleware libraries for click boards™ to their web-based code configuration tool.

Maybe you remember, Microchip had a similar campaign with us this spring. The 50 clicks in 50 days campaign was dedicated to adding one click board™ per day to the Microchip MPLAB® Code Configurator. This time they are doing the same thing but with the Atmel START code configurator.

Visit the Click START page and find out more. If you scroll to the bottom of the page you’ll find a step-by-step guide on how to get started and run click boards™ in START.

Atmel START

“START is a free web-based code configuration tool which can generate outputs for Atmel Studio 7 Integrated Development Environment.”

Sign up for updates on the page, and you’ll be the first to know whenever a new click board™ is added to the library.

click board™ range

So go ahead and check out our click board™ range. Perhaps the best way to find the perfect click board™ is to search by the category first.

For example, imagine you’re looking for a click board™ that can send messages over the cellular network. The first thing you need to do is go to the Wireless Connectivity category. Secondly, you need to through the various GSM click boards™ we have. Finally, you choose the one that fits your project the most.

By now we have over 350 click boards™ – motor control, temperature and humidity sensors, power management and more. Take your pick.

For more information visit the official Microchip page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika