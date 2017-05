Right after IQRF click we have the sequel – IQRF 2 click.

IQRF 2 click

IQRF 2 click carries the DCTR-72DAT RF transceiver, operating in the 868/916 MHz frequency. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.

It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or UART interface, with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, PWM.

