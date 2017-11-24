Marko Zivanovic, the team leader of the Software Release team, was kind enough to give us an interview about the new version of the ARM compilers. After all, he is the one that knows the compiler better than anyone else.

Biljana, who you already know from our click per minute series, asked Marko all the important questions that you were interested in, too. From all the new supported MCUs, Visual TFT projects in the integrated version of the compiler, to the FreeRTOS.

He even gave a hint towards the next feature that will be implemented. We don’t want to give away the whole thing, but here is a taste – we have a surprise prepared for all the PIC compiler enthusiasts.

Don’t forget that the ARM compilers are 25% OFF, during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer.

For more information about the ARM compilers, visit the product page.

