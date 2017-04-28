Right after SPI Isolator click we have another click board™ for isolation — I2C Isolator 2 click. The click provides I2C lines and power isolation for slave devices. Protect your project from stray electrical currents.

I2C Isolator 2 click

I2C Isolator 2 click provides I2C lines and power isolation for slave devices. It carries the ADM3260 dual I2C isolator with an integrated DC-to-DC converter. The click supports up to 150 mW of isolated power conversion.

I2C Isolator 2 click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

You will not find a Libstock page for this click, as the click does not require one.

For more information about the I2C Isolator 2 click see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned