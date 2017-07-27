- Clicker, Clicker 2, Flip&Click
- From 1 to 4 mikroBUS™ sockets
- Avalaible for: PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, MSP432, Kinetis, CEC, STM32, FT90x, SAM3X
EERAM 5V click – safe data storage at power loss
Add memory to your project with EERAM 5V click. EERAM 5V click Add memory to your project with EERAM 5V click. It carries the 47C16 EERAM, a 16Kbit SRAM...
EERAM 3.3V click – add memory to your project
Do you need additional memory for your project? Today we have a click just for that - EERAM 3.3V click. Safe data storage at power...
Avnet is our new distributor
We are happy to announce that Avnet is our new distributor. With today's addition, seven out of ten world's largest electronics distributors are selling MikroElektronika...
GNSS 5 click – determine your position
Satellites are steadily orbiting the planet, Australia and New Zealand officially have their first GPS infrastructure in space since yesterday, and today we have...
A book about mikroC PRO for ARM compiler in Spanish
How is your Spanish these days? Do you know it well enough to introduce yourself, or well enough to read the newspaper? After all, over 400...
click boards™ + Flip&Click = 25% discount
No need to be grumpy on Mondays, we got a special offer to cheer you up! Flip&Click SAM3X, one of our most popular development...
Flip&Click PIC32MZ – dual personality, endless possibilities
Another Flip&Click development board is in the shop. The first major difference you'll notice is the bright red color on one side. Perhaps you...
Flip&Click and Python to control servo motors for IoT projects
We wanted to share an interesting Flip&Click project with you this sunny Friday. Our split-personality development board is as popular as ever. So, visit the...
mikroBUS™ is growing and it’s everywhere
We updated the article about third party boards that support mikroBUS™ the other day, and that got us thinking. It's hard to see clearly...