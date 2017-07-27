Add click boards™ and open up thousands of possibilities

Pocket-sized development boards

  • Clicker, Clicker 2, Flip&Click
  • From 1 to 4 mikroBUS™ sockets
  • Avalaible for: PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, MSP432, Kinetis, CEC, STM32, FT90x, SAM3X
version 4.0.0 is here

FreeRTOS supported in mikroC PRO for PIC32

Manage multiple tasks with ease

Beauty and functionality
combined

mikromedia 4.3'' smart displays

  • Large touchscreen
  • 2.4GHz RF transceiver
Latest Releases and Announcements

EERAM 5V click – safe data storage at power loss

Add memory to your project with EERAM 5V click. EERAM 5V click Add memory to your project with EERAM 5V click. It carries the 47C16 EERAM, a 16Kbit SRAM...

EERAM 3.3V click – add memory to your project

Do you need additional memory for your project? Today we have a click just for that - EERAM 3.3V click. Safe data storage at power...
Avnet news

Avnet is our new distributor

We are happy to announce that Avnet is our new distributor. With today's addition, seven out of ten world's largest electronics distributors are selling MikroElektronika...
GNSS 5 click news banner

GNSS 5 click – determine your position

Satellites are steadily orbiting the planet, Australia and New Zealand officially have their first GPS infrastructure in space since yesterday, and today we have...
mikroC ARM book in Spanish

A book about mikroC PRO for ARM compiler in Spanish

How is your Spanish these days? Do you know it well enough to introduce yourself, or well enough to read the newspaper? After all, over 400...
Flip&Click discount

click boards™ + Flip&Click = 25% discount

No need to be grumpy on Mondays, we got a special offer to cheer you up! Flip&Click SAM3X, one of our most popular development...
Flip&Click PIC32MZ

Flip&Click PIC32MZ – dual personality, endless possibilities

Another Flip&Click development board is in the shop. The first major difference you'll notice is the bright red color on one side. Perhaps you...

Flip&Click and Python to control servo motors for IoT projects

We wanted to share an interesting Flip&Click project with you this sunny Friday. Our split-personality development board is as popular as ever. So, visit the...

mikroBUS™ is growing and it’s everywhere

We updated the article about third party boards that support mikroBUS™ the other day, and that got us thinking. It's hard to see clearly...
