Hexiwear has been voted as the “Best for Rapid Prototyping” development platform in the Hackster Maker Madness competition.
Maker Madness 2016
A few days before Christmas we wrote about Hexiwear being chosen as one of the eight development boards for the Maker Madness – Best IoT boards of 2016 competition. We are happy to announce that this is the fifth award that Hexiwear has one so far. A nice round number to begin the year with.
Here is what people had to say about Hexiwear:
“One of the best prototyping IoT platforms and the only limit is your imagination.”
“An awesome and incredible board with onboard high-tech processor.”
Visit the Hexiwear Hackster page to see projects like Hexiwear – a virtual pet, fall detection alert for elderly people, Talking iBreathe Breathalyzer and many more. Who knows, maybe you’ll get inspired to start a Hexiwear project of your own.
Hexiwear Power User Pack
The Hexiwear Power User Pack is a great starting point for starting your own IoT project. The Docking station is included in the package – program, debug and enhance Hexiwear with additional functionalities. You can add up to three click boards.
Let us know what you think of Hexiwear in the comment section.
