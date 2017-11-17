Since zero is the best shipping price, we have a surprise for you!

From today, until Monday, November 20 at 11:00 CET we are offering free shipping on all orders above $200!

Get all those products you’we been eyeing lately. Let the window shopping turn into shipment.

Do you need our newest click boards™? A new mikromedia development board? Maybe Visual TFT software license or a new click shield?

We recommend you first browse the shop, make a list, and then start ordering.

Think of it as a pre-holiday present to you from all of us at MikroElektronika. Our logistics team is at the ready. The DHL truck is on standby. The freight pilot is going through her checklist. We are impatiently waiting for your orders to come in.

For more information about our products visit the shop.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika