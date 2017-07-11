The full heat of the summer has been with us for some weeks now – it’s the perfect time to release a click board™ that can cool down the temperature. So take a break on this hot Tuesday in July and see what Fan 2 click can do for you.

Fan 2 click

Fan 2 click carries the MAX31760 precision fan-speed controller. It can measure temperature and adjust the fan speed to keep the temperature at the same level.

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: INT, AN, RST, CS.

For example, you can set the limit at 25°C and if the temperature goes over that the click will activate the fan; it will keep working until the temperature is 25°C again.

Did you know?

The first electric fan was invented in 1886, but did you know that cooling fans have been used at least 3000 years ago? You can even check out the history of fans at the Greenwich Fan Museum page.

