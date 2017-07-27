Do you need additional memory for your project? Today we have a click just for that – EERAM 3.3V click.

Safe data storage at power loss is the main feature of this click. You can relax and be sure that all your valuable data is safe.

EERAM 3.3V click

Add memory to your project with EERAM 3.3V click. It carries the 47L16 EERAM, a 16Kbit SRAM with EEPROM Backup from Microchip. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

47L16 features

Upon power-up, the EEPROM data is automatically recalled to the SRAM. Recall can also be initiated through software control. The unlimited endurance makes the EERAM useful in applications that need to constantly monitor or record data.

For more information about the EERAM 3.3V click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned