Humans feel comfortable at 24 degrees Celsius, give or take a few degrees. What is the temperature in your office right now? If you don’t know, consult our newest product – DHT22 2 click.

DHT22 2 click

Ultra-small size, low power consumption, signal transmission distance up to 20 meters – this is the click board™ for your next project.

DHT22 2 click carries a sensor that assures accurate thermal and humidity measuring.

The click board’s temperature accuracy is ±0.3 Celsius, while relative humidity accuracy is 2%.

click per minute on the river

Winter around here gets really cold. Especially if your close to the river, like we are. But Biljana braved the cold and went out on an adventure with our new click board™.

For more information about DHT22 2 click, visit the product page.

