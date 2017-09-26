Relatively low amounts of Ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath and throat irritation. That’s why we’re adding Ozone 2 click in our sensor click boards™ range.

Ozone 2 click carries an MQ131 sensor for Ozone (O 3 ). The sensor outputs an analog voltage, which is converted by the onboard MCP3551 22-bit ADC converter or it is sent to the microcontroller via AN pin of mikroBUS, depending on the position of ADC SEL. jumper. The click is designed to run on 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface or AN pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

These sensors are typically used to detect O 3 leaks but can be used as part of a larger system to measure and control the air quality. The click detects Ozone in the 10-1000 ppm range.

When it comes to the logic level voltage, the click can be used on 5V or 3.3V.

For more information about the Ozone 2 click, visit the product page.

