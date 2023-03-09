Special Giveaway + Sensirion Experts at Booth 3-531

Like every year, we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2023, from 14th to 16th March in Hall 3 - Booth 531. We have prepared a fun game for you where you can try your luck and win HVAC Click board™.



HVAC Click is a compact add-on board that contains Sensirion’s next-generation miniature CO2 sensor. This board features the SCD41, a carbon dioxide sensor build on the photoacoustic sensing principle, and Sensirion’s patented PASens® and CMOSens® technology to offer high accuracy at a minor form factor. This Click board™ is also suitable for indoor air quality applications using an additional SPS30 that allows smart ventilation systems to regulate ventilation in the most energy-efficient and human-friendly way, maintaining low CO2 concentration for a healthy, productive environment.



We are thrilled to announce that our partners and sponsors, Sensirion, and their experts will be present for a detailed joint Q&A Session with us on Wednesday March 15th from 14.00 - 15.00



We invite you to visit us out our booth 3-351 at 12:00 every day. We are giving away 20 HVAC Click boards™.

Your MIKROE