Today’s the day – the new version of the ARM compilers is here!

We’ve been announcing this over the last couple of months – this is the release that completes the merge of Visual TFT with all our compilers.

What we’re trying to say, is that the ARM compilers are within your arm’s reach.

Merged with Visual TFT

After PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR, and FT90x compilers, these are the last compilers merged with the Visual TFT software.

This integrated version of the compiler allows you to work more efficiently. The compiler will generate the code in the background while you focus on the design of your GUI. Stop worrying about the code and get creative.

Coding and designing in one place. Switching from one environment to the other has never been easier, just press F12 and you’re good to go.

Over a thousand supported MCUs

280 new supported MCUs – this means that the ARM compilers will support 1141 microcontrollers in total. Impressive to say the least. Well done, software team!

For more information about the compilers, visit the product page for each one.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

