AnyNet 2G click offers developers a complete solution for IoT applications. We are excited, and we bet you are too. Six months of cellular connectivity, 5000 free messages to the AWS cloud, AWS IoT Button feature – AnyNet 2G click offers this and more.

IoT Button

AnyNet 2G click has an IoT Button feature – a cloud programmable dash button.

The functionality of this pin is designed for developers to get started with AWS IoT, AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon SNS, and many other Amazon Web Services.

You can program this button for all sorts of purposes, for example for remote control, tracking different items, or simply starting devices. Or you can integrate it with a third party API, like Facebook and Twitter.

Eseye embedded SIM card

While the cellular connection is established over the M95 2G module from Quectel, the Eseye embedded SIM card is used for communicating with the AWS.

5000 free messages to the AWS cloud

Once you get your AnyNet 2G click, you will have access to the unique ID number (on the click board™ packaging). This is the number of the embedded SIM card and six-month cellular connectivity services of up to 5000 messages to the AWS cloud.

