Analog to digital, digital to analog conversion – our click does it all. ADAC click picks up signals and translates them both ways.

ADAC click

ADAC click is an 8-channel 12bit ADC, DAC and GPIO. It carries the AD5593R configurable ADC/DAC. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. ADAC click communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the RST pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

The real world is analog, to interface with the digital world conversion needs to happen. We use so much technology in our daily life that we don’t even notice small, practical devices like this one. Consider the ease with which you make a phone call. Your voice is an analog signal, picked up by the microphone and converted to digital form.

Every channel on ADAC click can be set individually as ADC, DAC, or GPIO. You can then read the values through I2C interface.

