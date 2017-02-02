AC or Alternating Current periodically changes direction, and it’s not easy to measure it. But we have a new click precisely for that — AC Current click.

AC Current click

AC Current click can measure alternating currents up to 30A. It features the MCP3210 12-bit Analog-to-Digital converter and the MCP607 CMOS Op Amp, both from Microchip.

There is an Analog output for users who want to side step the onboard ADC and use an ADC from a microcontroller instead.

Keep in mind that with this click, to measure current you need to put one wire through the sensor, not both.

Non-invasive AC Current sensor

We have a great offer in case you want to buy the click with a non-invasive AC Current sensor – AC Current click bundle. You can buy the sensor by itself as well.

AC/DC battle

Just so you know, we’re not talking about the band.

Towards the end of the 19th century, the “war of the currents” was going on. Sounds like something from an H. G. Wells story, but it really happened. Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla being the main protagonists of this story, here is what happened.

Direct Current (DC) was developed by Edison, but since it’s difficult to convert it (to higher or lower voltages) some other form of electricity needed to replace it. In comes Tesla with his Alternating Current solution, where the current periodically changes direction.

Now, AC could travel longer distances than DC. Fearing that he’s going to lose a lot of money Edison started a loud public campaign against AC.

For a time it seemed like Edison was winning this battle, until Westinghouse won the right to supply the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, with Tesla’s AC current. Today, almost all homes and offices use AC current.

For more information about the AC Current click, see the product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned