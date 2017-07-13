Green is one of the most commonly used colors for LED displays. Since people usually associate this color with vitality, health, and nature, we like to think that our new click board™ is going to be popular. 7×10 G click is a dual character LED display, that is small enough to fit on all sorts of projects.

7×10 G click

7×10 G click can be used for displaying letters on a display with 7×5 font resolution. It carries a matrix of 70 green LEDs driven by a pair of 8-bit serial-in, parallel out shift registers, a Darlington Transistor array, and a Johnson counter.

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface, with additional functionality provided by the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, PWM, RST.

We also have a similar click board™ which has red LEDs – 7×10 R click.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

