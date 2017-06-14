We are living in the 2.4GHz soup. Swimming in this radio frequency. The wireless router in the corner of the room, the Bluetooth™ on your phone, wireless microphones, baby monitors, or car alarms. 6LoWPAN click is 2.4GHz RF transceiver, the perfect choice if you are looking to add wireless communication to your project.

6LoWPAN C click

6LoWPAN C click carries the CC2520 2.4GHz RF transceiver from Texas Instruments. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface.

Another everyday object operating on this frequency? Your microwave oven.

