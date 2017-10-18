Wednesday is a fine day, especially when we have an offer on the whole range of our MINI starter development boards. From today until next Monday you can get our compact, but powerful MINI boards with 20% off!

We have 9 extra small but also extremely efficient development boards. Start with MINI, finish with maximum results!

Choose your favorite one and start developing:

Every board comes preprogrammed with a fast bootloader (USB HID or USB UART), so no external programmers are needed for development.

The offer lasts until Monday, October 23, 12:00 CET.

For more information about our products, visit the shop.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika