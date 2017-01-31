16×9 G click is our new click in the display section. It has 144 green LEDs (as the G in the name implies).

The fun thing about it is that each LED can be individually controlled, and not just for ON/OFF control, but light intensity as well.

You can set the light intensity for individual LEDs, and individual frames.

Music and light intensity

Find a song with a good beat and modulate the light intensity of the 16×9 G click with that audio. You can play the 8 available frames on the LED driver to the rhythm of the music. The driver plays the first frame when the value is the smallest and plays the eighth frame when the value is the biggest.

