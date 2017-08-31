Today we have a new click in the interface category – 1-Wire I2C click. People say that good communication is the soundest foundation for anything in life, and with this click you can convert from 1-Wire® to I2C communication, and vice versa.

1-Wire I2C click

The click carries DS28E17 1-Wire-to-I2C master bridge from Maxim Integrated. 1-Wire I2C click runs on a 3.3V power supply.

1-Wire devices are made to work in a contact environment, unlike the I2C and SPI systems of communication. This type of communication provides low-speed data, signaling, and power.

For more information about the 1-Wire I2C click, see the product page.

