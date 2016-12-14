We have just celebrated our 15th birthday! And we are in an extremely good mood.

All our PIC compilers are on a special offer. If you buy Visual TFT together with the compiler, you get a 20% discount. Like all of our December offers, this one lasts until December 31.

Visual TFT will help you to easily design a graphical user interface for TFT displays. Spend less time coding and give your creative side a chance to shine.

We are not even in the middle of the month, and this is our fourth offer so far. Up until now, we made special offers on the microLAB, the GSM click and the Fingerprint click.

Since this is the season for giving presents, stay tuned for all the exciting stuff we have coming your way.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika