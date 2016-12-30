As you may already know, Hexiwear has a built-in BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) transceiver. With this tutorial you will learn how to pair Hexiwear with Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. Here is the run-down.

Download BlueZ

The first thing you will need to do is download BlueZ, a Bluetooth stack for Linx. You can download the newest version (V5.43) at this link.

The next step is to download the source code, unpack it, follow the instructions in the tutorial and install it.

A few paragraphs below you will find out how to reload the service, since it was changed with the build.

Enable BLE features

Turn on ‘experimental’ mode in the service configuration and restart Bluetooth.

Now is the time for you to turn on Bluetooth on Hexiwear. Just make sure that you are not already connected with Hexiwear to some other device, like your mobile phone.

Follow the rest of this extensive tutorial and you’ll be ready to pair your Hexiwear with Raspberry Pi 3 and maybe even start an exciting project of your own.

For more information on BLE you can check out our Learn article.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika