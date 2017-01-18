We have a new click out, with a very interesting name, like something out of a sci-fi novel — Skywire click.

Skywire click is an adapter click for connecting NimbeLink/Skywire cellular modules to MikroElektronika development boards. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface.

Skywire click code example

Our engineers have made a code example which uses the HE910 module and Thermo 3 click, with Skywire click. We have this example for the following platforms: PIC, PIC32, ARM, and AVR.

Once the user calls the Skywire module, it turns the call down and sends an SMS to the user’s phone. The content of the SMS being the current temperature measurements in degrees Celsius.

With just a simple phone call and an SMS, you could always know the temperature at your house, office or anywhere else you need.

For more information, you can take a look at our Skywire click product page.

