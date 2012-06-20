Shopping Cart and Account Panel Introduced!

We are very excited to introduce several important features that will radically improve your shopping experience on our website.

Shopping should be easy and fun, right? This is why we have been working to help our customers to easily shop while browsing our website, and have fun while doing it. We have repaced Buy buttons with Add To Cart buttons. One click will add the item to cart:

You can view the items in the Mini-Cart located at the top, just below the main navigation:

When you are finished shopping you can click the View Cart button in the Mini-Cart to review the content and checkout:

You can add more items you might need using the box below:

Checkout is simple and intuitive, and most importantly – safe. The best way for you to checkout and have a full orders history with package tracking is to open a user account with mikroElektronika. It will only take a minute of your time, and once you do it, you get all the benefits of checking out with your account.

If you are in a rush, don’t worry. Express checkout option is here to get you finished in no time.

Since this is a big step for us, we have introduced new Privacy Policy, Sales and Return Policy and altered a bit the Terms and Conditions of Use documents. Make sure to get familiar with new policies.

